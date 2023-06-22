HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The month of June is a special time of recognition for dairy farmers across the country and Conrad Farms in Huntingdon County has been part of the industry for generations.

The Conrad family has been farming for over 60 years and is currently raising their fifth generation of cows.

The farm’s cornerstone is rooted in family ties, dating back to their earliest generation.

Purchased by H. Lynford Conrad on April 1, 1958, Conrad Farms initially started out on 80 acres of land in Warriors Mark. At that time they had just 17 cows to milk.

Now, 65 years later, the farm sits on 1,400 acres of land, including 400 acres of hay, 800 acres of corn, and wheat as a cover crop. They also milk more than 400 cows.

When Sam Conrad Jr. took over the farm it became his passion, which includes his daughter, Lizzy who is the business manager.

“I mean the story goes that my dad carried me through the barn at 5 days old,” Sam said. “I knew I always wanted to do this.”

Conrad Farms is among the dairies in the state that are dedicated to their job and trying to always produce the best quality product, which can come at a cost to the farmers.

“Dairymen sacrifice sleep of their own and nutrition to make the quality feed to take care of their cows,” Sam said.

Sam added that he’s always trying to take care of the ladies of the farm, the cows, to give them the best possible comfort.

The idealogy of putting the cow’s needs first is known in the dairy industry as “cow comfort.”

According to Penn State, cow comfort means that the environment on the farm is designed for the cow and not the worker. Farmers across the Commonwealth are minimizing stress in the animal environment to maximize production capacity.

“Cow comfort is a lot of it and making sure the stalls are bedded that their dry and top-quality feed,” Sam added.

Conrad Farm milks its herd three times a day. The milking process is carried out for a total of 16 hours, starting from midnight until 10 a.m., and then resuming from noon till 6 p.m.

Milk from their farms then heads to a distributor. The entire process, from collecting the milk in the bull tank to processing it at the plant, takes 24 to 48 hours.

“They only allow so much on their tank or in their trucks so then they take it to the plant,” Sam’s daughter, Lizzy said. “Sometimes they have to wait in a long line to empty it out. From there it all goes through the processes stage to the grocery stores and tables.

You can read more about the milking process from farm to table on the American Dairy Association’s website.

The dairy industry was first recognized with “National Milk Month” in 1937 as a way to promote drinking milk, according to the International Dairy Foods Association. The goal was to stabilize the dairy demand when production was at a surplus.

Eventually, the month was renamed “National Dairy Month” after the National Dairy Council stepped in to promote the contributions the dairy industry has made around the world.

Nationally, Pennsylvania is ranked 8th in total milk production having an estimated 470,000 cows across 5,000 dairy farms, according to the Center for Dairy Excellence (CDE). All of this farming contributes to nearly 10 billion pounds of milk annually. Holy cow is right!

The state has the second largest number of dairy farms nationally, having more dairy farms than every other state except Wisconsin, but according to CDE, the number of Pa. dairies is declining along with herd sizes shrinking by 12% over the last 10 years.

National Dairy Month is a time of promotion and support for local farmers like the Conrad’s. The Commonwealth’s dairy industry supports more than 53,000 jobs, and contributes more than 14 billion dollars to the economy, according to the Shapiro administration.

You can follow Conrad Family Farms on Facebook to learn more about the farm’s day-to-day as well as their involvement in the community.

Events that are working to promote the industry are taking place all over the state and there are things that everyone will enjoy. You can find a list of events here.