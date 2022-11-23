BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Be A Santa To A Senior campaign is looking for you to help brighten the holidays for 400 seniors in Blair and Cambria counties.

The company “Home Instead” has been hosting this campaign for 19 years. This year is the largest number of seniors they plan on helping.

Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School students are helping run the campaign this year.

The campaign aims to provide holiday gifts to senior citizens who are isolated and can’t be around family for the holidays.

Seniors pick items from personal care needs, activities, or clothing. Each person usually gets three gifts.

Folks can grab a bulb tag from one of the multiple Christmas trees across the counties. From there, they purchase the requested gift items and deliver them unwrapped to the collection boxes. Specific locations are:

Home Instead, 1923 Plank Road, Duncansville, PA 16635

The Dream, 1500 Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

Thompson’s Pharmacy, 600 E. Chestnut Ave, Altoona, PA 16601

Your Credit Union, 109 Keystone St, Altoona, PA 16602

Giant Eagle, 181 Sophira Lane, Altoona, PA 16602

Little Fish Preschool at First United Methodist Church, 801 Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

Any purchased items can be shipped directly to Home Instead with the person’s name or dropped off at one of those locations listed with tags attached.

“The need is much greater than it was three years ago,” Client Care Coordinator Mindy Sheehan said. “If you have a heart and you can, you should. Put a smile on a senior’s face. Priceless.”

“It’s nice to be able to give back to the community and to be able to be involved with helping people who aren’t able to have family on the holiday,” Bishop Guilfoyle High School Gia Pincinello said.

The final day for collection is Thursday, December 15. Students will be wrapping presents on the 15th and 16th. Deliveries will are expected to be made on the same weekend.