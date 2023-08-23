CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local high school is changing things up after voting to go from 5-day weeks to just 4, saying it will benefit students.

Bishop McCort High School’s board of trustees voted unanimously to move forward with a 4-day week for the 2023-2024 academic year. The ultimate goal is for Friday to be an optional “enrichment day,” giving students a chance to learn outside of the classroom.

The first enrichment day is Friday, Sept. 1 with a field trip to the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, according to a recent social media post by the school.

“We’re adapting to the world around us, and we think that we’ve come up with something really good that will continue to allow us to offer an awesome educational piece for our students,” said Principal Tom Smith.

Smith went on to say that the new schedule will not only benefit students but faculty and staff as well.