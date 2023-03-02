CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — US Rep. Dr. John Joyce (R-13), Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky and other Central PA officials read to kids and students on Thursday for Read Across America, a week-long annual reading event surrounding Dr. Seuss’s birthday on Mar. 2.

Joyce read “Green Eggs and Ham” to students at Everett Elementary School in his first time reading for the event. He said he’s usually in Washington, D.C. this time of the year, but was excited to be back in the district to read his favorite Dr. Seuss book to some second-grade classes.

“It really allows me to connect not only with the students but with the teachers and the faculties and the administrators and realize what great educational opportunities we have and see here in Bedford County,” Joyce said.

He said it’s important to make reading fun, which will help set a great foundation and keep kids reading.

Joyce followed the reading with a Q&A, where students asked him about his favorite TV show, sport and color.

He responded with questions like what are their favorite books to read and subjects in school.

“We want to encourage students to read what they love,” Joyce said. “Read about sports if they want to read about sports. Read about history if they want to read about history. But to be able to start that process at home, at school, and to be able to continue it for a lifetime.”

Chernisky said he’s been reading to students for over 20 years, and it’s expanded from a one-day, one-stop visit to a week-long county tour.

“This has been a busy week,” Chernisky said. “We go to different schools throughout Cambria County. I go, and I read, and I interact with the kids, and basically encourage to read.”

He visited four county elementary schools along with the Cambria County Public Library on Thursday before starting his tour on Feb. 28, which he calls “Read Across America Eve Eve.” His last stop will be at Johnstown Elementary on Friday, Mar. 3, but he said there could be additional stops later in the month.

Chernisky said as kids get used to hearing their parents and teachers talk about books, seeing someone else with a book can help them get excited about reading.

“Reading is a good thing. When you read you learn, and knowledge is power,” Chernisky said. “[Reading to kids] is another form of mentorship and giving back.”