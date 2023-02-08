(WTAJ) — Pizza shops across Central Pennsylvania are joining state agencies to urge designated driving ahead of Sunday’s big game.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Highway Safety Network partnered with the pizzerias to provide box top advertising that encourages football fans to “play it safe” by designating a sober driver.

“Make good choices this weekend,” PennDOT District Executive Tom Zurat said. “Regardless of who you’re rooting for Sunday, you can be part of the winning team by designating a sober driver or being a responsible party host.”

The event coincides with a national impaired driving enforcement campaign that runs through Sunday, Feb. 12.

According to preliminary PennDOT data, there were 46 crashes statewide in 2022 from 6 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday to the following morning involving drunk drivers. That number is up by 19 from 2021. Pizza Mia in Bellefonte is looking forward to helping out again this year.

“If we can do one thing by just simply reminding folks as you’re eating your pizza not to drink and drive, to think twice about that,” Pizza Mia Co-Owner Johnnie Jennings said.

Along with Pizza Mia, four other pizza shops will be participating:

Bucks Pizza, Clearfield and DuBois, Clearfield County

Original Italian Pizza, Lock Haven, Clinton County

Paesano Pizza II, Ridgway, Elk County

Pepes Pizzeria, Kane, McKean County

The partnership kicked off on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and wraps up on Sunday, Feb. 12.