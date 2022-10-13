ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies.

In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media for $17,375.000. At least 19 stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will see new ownership.

Altoona

Johnstown

State College

As part of the deal, four Seven Mountains Media stations will be transferred to current Seven Mountains Media Chief Operating Officer Jim Loftus’ Covenant Communications for $1 million. They are CHR “B94.5” WBHV-FM State College; Hot AC “95.3 3WZ” WZWW Bellefonte; Oldies 97.1 WOWY University Park/103.5 WHUN-FM Huntingdon; and Classic Country “Bigfoot Legends 98.7” WLEJ Pleasant Gap.

When the deal is closed on Dec. 31, all current Seven Mountain Media workers will have their employment status terminated, but will be given the chance to work for Forever Media.

Forever Media will keep its stations in Milford and Wilmington DE, Cumberland, Easton, and Salisbury MD, and Lancaster/York and Pittsburgh PA.