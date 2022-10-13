ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies.
In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media for $17,375.000. At least 19 stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will see new ownership.
Altoona
- Country “Froggy 98.1” WFGY
- CHR “Hot 100.1” WWOT
- AC 103.9 WALY
- Classic Rock “Rocky 104.9” WRKY-FM
- Oldies “Toona” 1430 WTNA/99.7 W259DG
- News/Talk 1290 WFBG/104.5 W283DI
Johnstown
- CHR “Hot 92.1” WJHT Johnstown
- Country “Froggy 95.5” WFGI-FM Johnstown
- AC “Key 96.5” WKYE Johnstown
- Christian AC “K-Love” 97.7 WLKH Somerset
- Classic Rock “Rocky 99.1” WRKW Ebensburg/93.9 W230BK Johnstown
- Classic Hits “Cool 101.7” WCCL Central City
- News/Talk 1490 WNTJ/104.5 W283CX Johnstown and 990 WNTI/103.5 W278CR Somerset
State College
- Hot AC “Majic 93.7” WMAJ Boalsburg
- Classic Rock “99.5 The Bus” WBUS Centre Hall
- Country “Big Froggy 101.1” WFGE State College
- Classic Hits “Happy 103.1” WAPY State College
- News/Talk 1390 WRSC/93.3 W227DV State College
- Sports “ESPN Radio” 1450 WQWK/103.7 W279DK State College
As part of the deal, four Seven Mountains Media stations will be transferred to current Seven Mountains Media Chief Operating Officer Jim Loftus’ Covenant Communications for $1 million. They are CHR “B94.5” WBHV-FM State College; Hot AC “95.3 3WZ” WZWW Bellefonte; Oldies 97.1 WOWY University Park/103.5 WHUN-FM Huntingdon; and Classic Country “Bigfoot Legends 98.7” WLEJ Pleasant Gap.
When the deal is closed on Dec. 31, all current Seven Mountain Media workers will have their employment status terminated, but will be given the chance to work for Forever Media.
Forever Media will keep its stations in Milford and Wilmington DE, Cumberland, Easton, and Salisbury MD, and Lancaster/York and Pittsburgh PA.