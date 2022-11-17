STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — November 17th is Children’s Grief Awareness Day and local organizations are offering resources for those who are experiencing these difficult times.

Organizations in Central PA, like Tides in Centre County and The Healing Patch in Blair and Cambria counties, are working to provide resources to grieving children in the area.

“Children do grieve losses to death,” Healing Patch Coordinator Melody Ray said. “Children do have effects to that and a lot of times they become the forgotten mourners in families.”

Nationally, one in every 12 children will lose a family member by the time they turn 18. Locally, those numbers are felt.

“Cambria County has the second highest county in Pennsylvania for child bereavement,” Ray said. “Blair County, the numbers aren’t that much better, it’s one in sixteen children.”

The awareness day is recognized on the third Thursday of the month each November, bringing attention to the support that can make all the difference in the life of a grieving child.

“If children don’t receive the support that is needed, we oftentimes see that they start to act out or be disruptive in school,” Executive Director of Tides Holly Oxendale said. “Their grades may lower.”

Tides recently launched a school program, with a presence in 5 Centre County School Districts, 12 schools and providing support to 85 students.

At Bellefonte Elementary, students filled a wall of support to recognize Children’s Grief Awareness Day, offering words of encouragement to their peers.

“We wanted our students to know that it’s an okay thing to talk about and that we’re here for them and their peers are here for them as well,” Bellefonte School Social Worker Maria McClatchey said.

Both Tides and the Healing Patch offer services free of charge. You can find more information on their websites and Facebook pages.