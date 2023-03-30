ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police across Pennsylvania swarmed to various high schools across the state Wednesday after multiple swatting calls were placed about an active shooter.

Founder and president of Survival Mindset Co., Rick Capozzi, says that swatting calls are becoming more common, as more copycats are taking part.

This comes as police swarmed schools all across the state after multiple false reports of an active shooter at schools were called in. Altoona, Hollidaysburg, Bishop Carroll and Bellefonte were among those schools across the state.

Swatting is when someone creates a false report of a crime in progress. Capozzi says that it can be hard to distinguish what a caller’s motivation is when they make a swatting call.

“You never know what the motivation is,” said Capozzi. “Are they seeking fame or glory? Are they just terrorists who want to cause problems and create fear or mess things up? The number of businesses that I talked with — the businesses were messed up because parents had children that were in the schools that were affected.”

Capozzi says that what makes the practice so common is that you do not have to be an expert in technology.

“Now with the technologies that are available, sometimes people are really sophisticated and sometimes we find out it’s a kid with a 10th-grade education and a pretty good laptop,” said Capozzi.

As for prevention, he says that location technology is constantly improving and that several of those who make false reports are caught. Submitting a false report could mean severe legal consequences he says. Parents now play an important role in prevention.

“Making sure that your kids understand how serious of an offense this is and that it is going to cause, literally, lifetime challenges for them,” said Capozzi. “Not to mention the fact that they could end up in jail over it.”

The calls did serve as a drill for law enforcement and schools. Capozzi says that he was impressed with the steps taken by schools and law enforcement to neutralize the threat and keep those inside safe.