ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for children in Blair County.

The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program has started to distribute toys for children in need. Distributions started on Tuesday and there are currently over 1,000 families that have signed up to receive toys.

The toys are being distributed at their warehouse in Logan Valley Mall, located next to Spencer’s. Before anyone can receive toys, they must present a current valid ID, a birth certificate for the child, and proof of government assistance.

“It’s amazing that people do this. I love it here for the kids. At the end of the day, every child needs. Some families don’t have it and it can always help out,” Laire Morrison, a recipient of the program said.

More than 12,000 toys were collected from businesses and community members.

“We’re able to give kids at least 4 or 5 toys each. It makes a nice Christmas gift for them,” Toys for Tots Coordinator Tom Brown said.

Brown said that although more donations will be coming to the warehouse in the next few days, there’s a specific age group that people should focus on.

“We are completely out of [toys] for boys and girls aged 14, 15, 16, and 17. We desperately need toys for them,” Brown said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

People are able to pick up toys until Dec. 17.