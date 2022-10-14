STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The effects of inflation are impacting almost everything, including your veterinarian.

“These are the most trying times I’ve seen in VetMed in a long, long time,” Co-Owner of Happy Valley Veterinary Hospital Alece Coulman said.

With rising supply and operating costs, many local animal hospitals are feeling the pinch.

“It’s utilities, payroll, supplies, etc.,” Dr. Kathleen Kocher from State College Veterinary Hospital said. “The trickle-down effect of that is that it gets passed on then to pet owners.”

New data shows prices for vet services have increased by 10% in the past year. This is the biggest spike in two decades.

“We’re seeing it in Vet med the same way that we’re seeing it at the grocery store, at the gas pump, wherever,” Coulman said.

While the number on your bill may be up, staffing numbers at the vet are down, with many hospitals looking to hire more workers.

“Industry-wide there is a huge shortage of skilled technicians, skilled support staff and sadly veterinarians,” Coulman said.

An American Veterinary Medical Association Survey found that the number of pets that veterinarians treated per hour declined by 25% in 2020.

“Sometimes we see some people putting off non-emergency procedures,” Kocher said. “I saw a patient yesterday that hadn’t been in three years.”

One thing pet owners and local vet hospitals are relying on to curb costs is pet insurance.

“Probably over 50% of our clients have pet insurance that has really helped us and really helped our clients,” Coulman said.

Other doctors said to be patient with all staff when visiting vet hospitals.

“My best advice for pet owners is be prepared to wait and please be nice to your veterinarian and their hospital teams,” Dr. Fred Metzger from VCA Metzger Animal Hospital said. “We are doing our best under difficult conditions and being nice goes a long way.”