BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Blair County 911 administrative assistant Wendy Traxler has one thing on her Christmas list: a liver donor.

In 2019, she was diagnosed with Non-alcohol Cirrhosis of the liver.

“I started throwing blood up and my blood vessels and my esophagus were getting large and they were breaking and bleeding,” said Traxler.

In need of a transplant, she’s been on the waiting list for 6 months with no luck.

“Sometimes it gets to me. If I see a Pittsburgh number coming through, then I think oh maybe this is it. Or a UPMC number, then I kinda get excited but, it never is,” said Traxler.

With declining health, Traxler decided to make a post on Facebook with the hopes of receiving a Christmas miracle.

She wrote the following:

“I have a special request during this holiday season. I know this is a huge request but this is the season of giving and caring. I’m in need of a liver transplant. I would love to live a much longer life and be able to watch my great nephews and nieces grow up. I was never able to have my own children, so they are my pride and joy. I’ve been on the donor list for four months now with no success, so I am hoping for a Christmas miracle. Do you have it in your heart to help me??”

Traxler needs a donor between the ages of 18-60, a BMI of 30, and a blood type that is A+, A-, O+, or O-.

“I just really hope somebody can find it in their heart to help me out. It would mean a lot, a lot,” said Traxler.

If you’d like to help grant her Christmas wish, fill out the form at livingdonorreg.upmc.com.