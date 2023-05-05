STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– State College area youth football players got the chance to meet and run drills with some of their favorite Penn State football players Friday evening.

The event was hosted at the Nittany Valley Sports Centre complex by Geisinger Sports Medicine. Chief of Operations for Geisinger Health Western Region Kirk Thomas says that it’s a great way for them to share health data with young athletes and give back to their community.

“We want to connect with our community and it’s a way for us to connect with our employees and invite them out,” Thomas said. “We invited some of the area school out tonight. Just to come out and have a night of activities, give some health information as well as meet some of the student athletes.”

Penn State players Dvon Ellies, Daequan Hardy, Kalen King and Keaton Ellis signed autographs before running drills and playing games with the kids. State College native Keaton Ellis says he’s thankful to be able to connect with his community.

“Just playing around with the kids and the older kids to give them some more instruction,” Ellis said. “It’s just good to help the kids, the youth in the community, not only to meet us but play with us. Hopefully, it’s motivation to them.”

Ellis says that his advice for kids wanted to pursue their dreams like he has, is to try everything.

“You gotta enjoy what you are doing so find something that you love to do and work at it everyday,” Ellis added. “It’ll pay off for itself. And just like I played multiple sports when I was younger, I tell all the kids just play as much as you can and you’ll figure out soon enough what you like the most.”