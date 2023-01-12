CENTRE COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – LOCK Boutique is a women’s clothing store and now it’s moving to a new location in Centre County.

The store is moving from Bellefonte to a new location on College Avenue. Lydia Shafer, the owner of the boutique, shared some insight into what made her want to move locations.

“I had been looking to move the store to State College for a while,” Shafer said. “I love that State College has small-town charm mixed with big energy from Penn State.”

“After looking at a few different locations, my thoughts always came back to 216 East College Ave being the quintessential location for a boutique. However, at that time it was the home of Ethereal.”

But that all changed when Ethereal decided to leave the location and offer up their spot to Lock Boutique.

“In 6 weeks, we packed up both of our store fronts (LOCK Boutique and LOCK Bridal) in Bellefonte and moved into our new home on College Ave.”

The shop is currently welcoming customers with a soft opening, but its official grand opening is set for Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The grand opening event will be a galantines’ theme. The store will be decked out for the occasion and will offer sweet snacks and there will be a chance to win a $200 LOCK gift card. Spirited Treasures will also be there from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. selling hand-poured candles, crystal jewelry, sage wands and more.

Rev Aesthetics from Camp Hill will be there from 11 .m. – 3 p.m. offering a selection of jewelry.

“This space has so many amazing qualities. The open concept of the sales floor is straight off my “Dream Boutique” Pinterest board.”

Shafer also added that what sets her boutique apart from all the others id there will be something new each week and friendly service.

“We love our LOCK girl community! The LOCK team works hard to make sure all of our customers feel welcome and taken care of.”



