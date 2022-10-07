CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Lock Haven University Clearfield campus will be hosting an open house later in October for potential students.

The open house will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 and run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Founder’s Hall. Prospective students who attend will learn about what the campus has to offer as well as meet with staff, learn about admissions and financial aid.

Those who attend can also participate in self-guided tours. The open house will also have refreshments, Lock Haven goodie bags and a bingo scavenger hunt.

Space is reportedly limited and registration is required. Those wanting to schedule a visit or register for the open house can visit the Lock Haven University website.