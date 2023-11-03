ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A locomotive has rolled into its new home at the Altoona Railroaders Memorial Museum.

As a donation to Penn State Altoona from Norfolk Southern more than a decade ago, the SD60i freight locomotive also known as the “PSU 2020” had been housed at Curry Rail Services in Hollidaysburg.

The donation has been an asset to the Rail Transportation Engineering (RTE) program.

Now, its ownership is transferred to the Railroaders Memorial Museum and will be stored in the museum’s Harry Bennett Memorial Roundhouse.

The locomotive was originally built by General Motors for Conrail in 1995. Norfolk Southern took ownership of it in 1999 before gifting it to Penn State Altoona with the unit number PSU 2020.

New home for locomotive benefits Altoona’s RTE program

The location change has advantages for both the college and the museum. The museum executive director Joe Defrancesco said it’ll help bring in a new demographic that the museum hasn’t been able to reach.

“Through the educational aspect we are going to bring in students who may not be aware of the rail heritage of Altoona or the nations so that is something that is going to really elevate the museum’s ability,” Defrancesco said.

Although the locomotive will remain non-operational, it will be used to teach students about locomotive parts, where components are located, and how they fit together. This latest education tool will not only be used for college students but for kids in all grades, K through 12.

