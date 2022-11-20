ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Logan Township Fire Services teamed up with some area businesses Saturday morning to assemble and donate Thanksgiving Dinners to local families in need.

Partnering with Burgmeier’s Hauling, Xerox and Giant Eagle, they formed assembly lines at the Logan Township Municipal Building. The tradition started 14 years ago and is one they are happy to continue.

“The firefighters are the ones that take it in their personal vehicles, so at four dollars a gallon for gas they’re making somewhat of a sacrifice,” Logan Township Supervisor, Ed Frontino, said. “It’s just what firefighters do. These guys are volunteers they don’t get paid anything, they cost them money to belong to a fire organization with all of the training and stuff. And they do this to help their community.”

Frontino said that each meal box includes the essentials for a Thanksgiving dinner, including a frozen turkey, canned goods and dessert.