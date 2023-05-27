ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Logan Township Police Department is alerting community members of a shirt-selling text scam in the Altoona area.

In a Facebook post, the police said residents are receiving spam text claiming that the Altoona Police Department is selling shirts for $10 dollars. Police said this a scam.

Logan Township Police, along with the Altoona Police Department, reminds residents that they will not try to contact them via text to attempt to sell shirts and other merchandise.

APD asks those who receive these texts to ignore them and not to click on any attached links.