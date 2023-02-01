BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The new Logan Township Police Chief is already looking to build the department’s community relationship within his first week.

Police Chief David Hoover was sworn in as the new chief on January 26th. He said he wants his department to engage with the community by speaking with them.

He wants his officers to talk with community and business owners to build relationships with them and learn more about what’s going on. He thinks this is essential in trying to eliminate the bad news that comes across about police officers.

“They need to see that’s not the only thing we do,” Hoover said. “Our officers care about our community. We want them out there talking to the people and just putting a human side onto this.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Additionally, he wants to build upon the relationship with the children. That would include going through school walk-throughs and teaching students more about what police officers do.

The goal for his department now is to put in a command staff so they can get out to the community.