EDITORS NOTE: This story involves domestic violence and suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Logan Township Police continue to investigate a suspected murder-suicide in Greenwood.

Logan Township Police Chief David Hoover said while the investigation into what happened is active with more work to be done, on the surface it appears as if Blase Raia, 39, shot his wife Brooke Raia, 34, in the basement of their S. Dartmouth Lane home before turning the gun on himself during a domestic dispute Tuesday evening.

Hoover wanted to reiterate there is more to investigate as they are continuing to determine a motive and are still interviewing people so they can piece together events that led to the shooting on Dec. 19.

Four of the couple’s five children were home at the time. About thirty minutes after the shooting, their oldest child returned home from work, discovered what had happened and contacted police.

State police assisted by processing the scene and Logan Township investigators are awaiting items to be processed at the state police crime lab.

Blaise had worked for Norfolk Southern while Brooke had worked in the office of a local chiropractor. All of the children are currently with family members.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the children and has already raised over $32,000.

