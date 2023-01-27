BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– There is a new police chief for the Logan Township Police Department.

David Hoover was sworn in Thursday night by the Logan Township Board of Supervisors. Before being named chief, Hoover served as a detective sergeant and has been with Logan Township for about 31 years.

Logan Township police are currently hiring, and an application can be found online at their website. It must be filled out by Feb. 3.

Logan Township Police Chief David Hoover being sworn in, via LTP Facebook

In 1966 the police department was created and it handles roughly 9,000 calls every year, according to the township’s website.