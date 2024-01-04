BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Logan Township Police are investigating fraudulent activity at Home Depot and are asking for the public’s help.

Officers said that on Nov. 28, 2023, an unauthorized purchase of around $1,800 was made at the Home Depot, located at 1676 Osgood Drive.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals below.

Photo provided by Logan Township Police Department Photo provided by Logan Township Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Vazquez at 814-949-3363, via email at avazquez@logantownship-pa.gov or on their Facebook page.