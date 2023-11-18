ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Logan Township Volunteer Firefighters provided Thanksgiving meals for families in need for the holiday.

This has been a tradition of the fire company’s for the past 15 years. This year, deliveries went to 180 people across more than 30 different families within the area.

Ed Frontino, The Logan Township Supervisor, said that community work is ingrained in the DNA of volunteer firefighters.

“You don’t get to be a volunteer firefighter because you want to ride the fire truck. There is so much work that goes into it you have to be totally committed and this shows you the kind of commitment they have,” Frontino said.

Through the hard work of multiple volunteers, the fire company was able to pack the boxes of meals within a short timeframe. The meals came with a variety of Thanksgiving favorites, including turkey and stuffing.

This project was done with the help of Xerox, Burgmeiers Hauling, and Giant Eagle. Frontino siad that “the firefighters enjoy doing these events and seeing the reactions from the families.”

Supervisors at the fire company say being kind to neighbors is important year-round, not just during the holidays.