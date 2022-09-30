CLEARFIELD, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Friday nights under the lights is where coach Tim Janocko feels at home. So much like home, he calls it a family business.

Janocko has been a coach at Clearfield High School for 42 years and he’s been the head coach for 38 of those years.

“My own son played for me,” Janocko said. “My daughter was a cheerleader here, my wife runs the concession stand, so it was a whole family thing here. Those are really fond memories.”

Coach Janocko at practice

If you ask his players, they all knew him growing up.

“He’s a really great guy to play for,” Eric Myers, a senior on the football team explained. “I’ve always looked forward to coming up through the program and playing for him.”

“It’s going to be nice to see my brother play under him next year and my younger brother way down the road that hopefully will get to play for him,” Isaac Samsel, a senior on the football team, said.

Janocko has 8 undefeated seasons so it comes as no surprise that he likes to win.

“He is going to do what needs to be done to win,” Conner McCracken, a senior on the football team, said.

Just recently, Janocko set another record by getting his 300th win. It’s something not many coaches can say they have done.

“It was an away game, but because the town knew it was going to be a big game everybody showed up,” Samsel said. “Our tight end’s dad was on the team that he got his first win with. So to be so many generations down and to win for that biggest 300th win, that’s pretty special for all of us.”

Coach Janocko watches his players at practice

Yes, getting that win was quite the achievement, but Janocko finds success in not just what is being accomplished on the field, but also off.

“I have so many [students] come back,” Janocko explained. “They’re police officers, they’re doctors, surgeons, they own their businesses, they’re good husbands, they’re good fathers and that’s what we are proud of.”

To be a great coach you have to care about your players, believe in them and encourage them to always be their best.

“I think every kid that we have helped here in any way is an achievement,” Janocko said.

When Janocko is on the field he teaches not only the game, but how it relates to life.

“You have to be part of a team,” he explained. “You have to help other people, you have to rely on other people, you have to be a good team member, and then you have to bounce back when you get knocked down.”

Coach Janocko on the sidelines during a game

It IS his passion and love for the game, players and community that allowed Janocko to not only get so many wins, but also make a difference in so many lives.

“He wants what is best for us, the team and everybody here,” McCracken said. “If I were to call him right now and tell him I need help, he would be here.”

Janocko graduated from Penn State University. He has been in the Clearfield Area School District ever since as a teacher, guidance counselor, assistant principal and principal.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Just one year at a time,” Janocko said when asked how long he plans to continue coaching. “We’ll see what happens. Just God willing I’d like to keep doing it for a while, but we’ll see.”

Reach out to Maggie Smolka if you know someone or an organization that’s making it matter in the community. You can email msmolka@wtajtv.com or message her on Facebook.