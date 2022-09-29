ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Over 50 Altoona Area High School students heard from living history on Thursday, Sept. 29.

They had the opportunity to hear the story of retired U.S Air Force Captain William Robinson, who happens to be the longest held-enlisted prisoner of war in American history.

Robinson enlisted in the Air Force in 1961 and trained as a helicopter maintenance technician. He served as a crew chief on multiple assignments between 1962 and 1965.

On September 20, 1965, his helicopter was shot down in Vietnam, and the enemy captured him. He spent the next seven and a half years being held captive. He was transferred to multiple prison camps and received little food or clothing.

In February 1973, he was freed during Operation Homecoming. Robinson told his story of his captivity and turned it into something positive. Anytime he does a speaking engagement, he hopes the young people can take away his valuable advice of never giving up.

“My story is the simple story of never giving up. As a simple term, you get fed a lemon; you make lemonade. You find positivity in everything,” Robinson said. “Unfortunately, we have too many people that dwell on the negative. But the fact that you’re breathing today means you got a better chance than the one that’s not breathing.”

In his half-hour speech to students and teachers, he tells them all the details of his captivity and his freedom. He called this stop encouraging because he saw the county’s future leaders and how invested they are in the idea of change.

“When I speak at the school, we realize that our younger generation cares much more about this country than let alone the leadership,” Robinson said. “Our narrative is that we are all followers and don’t have any leaders. These young leaders will lead the nation in the near future.”

Robinson closed his speech by describing how important it is for young people to vote and make a change where it’s needed. Additionally, he connected how there’s always an opportunity available.

He said that each student has an opportunity, and it’s up to them to pick where they want to go and how to live it.

“I knew the communication was over when they brought out the handguns and handcuffs. We had to take things in a different direction, but up to that point, everything was on the table,” Robinson said. “And that’s why we tell our young people that everything is on the table. It’s up to them.”

Robinson received a standing ovation after his speech. He received multiple questions from students and teachers about his feelings and experiences.

Senior Liam Long thought his story was emotional, and it was interesting to be in the same room as a first-hand POW. He’s fascinated by history and will take this experience to college.

“It was actually quite emotional. It made me feel some things that I never really felt before; I’ll be honest,” Long said. “Very interesting to me cause I love history and that kind of stuff. Hearing a first-hand perspective of a prisoner of war. It was very interesting to me.”

David Scott is a friend of Robinson and brought him down to Altoona. He said his speech opens students’ eyes to the sacrifices they make when fighting for the country. He said students should cherish every opportunity and not sweat the small stuff.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Very emotional,” Scott said. “The small things that they worry about are not worth worrying about. This guy did without for so many years and is still a very humble guy, very happy.”