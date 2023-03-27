HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Creation Fest has been a longstanding, multi-day event that was held at Agape Farm in Shirleysburg for 44 years.

However, those behind the festival have announced that the festivals time has come to a close. Whilst the group is sad that the festival won’t happen they are also hopeful for what the future holds.

“Thank you for partnering with us in ministry for these past many years. We are excited to dream about what the festival will look like for the next generation.”

They announced that ticket holders will receive a full refund and that an announcement will soon be up with more information about how to receive a refund.

The group also said they are looking to launch a new vision for 2024. You can read the group’s full statement here.

“We look forward to unveiling the future plans during this new era of ministry”