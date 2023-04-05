ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — Thursday, April 6 marks a historic moment for Altoona Curve baseball as the franchise celebrates 25 years of baseball.

“Every opening day is pretty special, whether it’s the first one or the 25th one,” Chief Operation Officer David Lozinak said. “Because, you know, there’s So much that goes into making every season work that it’s exciting to see those plans come to fruition.”

David Lozinak is the son of curve owners Bob and Joan Lozinak. With two separate ownership stints, the couple has been the team’s principal owner for most of those 25 years. While the team debuted in 1999, the project to bring professional baseball to his dad’s hometown has been in the works since the 1970s.

“There was an article in the (Altoona) Mirror at the time stating ‘Do we really want organized baseball in Altoona?,” he recalled.

Citing concerns for the team’s impact on local leagues, the Curve was tabled for more than 20 years. That came to an end in 1999.

“April 15th, 1999,” Duane Bordell remembers. “6,171 people in attendance.”

Along with Betty Wilkinson and public address announcer Rich DiLeo, Bordell is one of three Curve employees still with the team after all these years.

“We’re the so-called last of the three, the three Mohicans, so to speak,” he said.

Bordell’s memory of the opening night is sharp, after nearly an hour in weather delays Altoona beat Bowie 6-1.

“It was very cold. It was snowy,” Eileen Snyder recalls. “I was in section 301, and we were getting the brunt of it over there. But we stuck it out. We stayed the whole game.”

Snyder was also there on that April night in 1999. She’s the Curve’s booster president and a longtime season ticket holder.

“I sit in the bleachers, second row, so I get to see the players and talk to them. A lot of interaction with the players, with every team,” Snyder said.

Snyder, Bordell and longtime season ticket holder John Prosperi are among the Curve fans that have been around the team since the first pitch.

“Altoona has always been a baseball city,” Prosperi, who’s had season tickets for all 25 seasons said. “And to have a professional baseball team here brought a lot of excitement to the fans.”

This trio has seen a staggering number of the Curve’s 1,500 home games and have had a front ticket to watch some of the Pirates organization’s top young players. Guys like Andrew McCutchen, Josh Harrison, Adam Hyzdu, Bronson Arroyo, Jose Bautista and countless others over the years.

Snyder remembers watching Jordy Mercer and Chase d’Arnaud lead Altoona to the 2010 Eastern League Championship.

“I remember the last pitch of that game was Daniel Moskos jumping up in the air, and all the players running out,” she said. “There were a lot of good players coming through at that time and it was just exciting the whole whole experience.”

2010 was the first of two league championships for Altoona. After beating Trenton on the road in 2019, the team clinched at home in 2017.

“We have some awful weather here in April and May sometimes, and those fans are still here supporting the team,” Lozinak said. “And to see them be able to celebrate when with the players, you know. It was much more special than winning it on the road.”

Those titles are just two stops on memory road. In 2013 Altoona beat the Pirates in an exhibition game. The Curve threw a pair of no-hitters in 2002 and 2013. Brad Eldred recorded 50 RBI in a month in 2004, and presidential visits from Vice President Dick Cheney and former President Jimmy Carter.

“Every year there are good memories,” Snyder added.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Whether it’s Al Tuna, Curve Burgers, or that “Everyone Loves Curve Baseball” tune, there are countless endearing traits that have made Curve baseball one of Altoona’s most prized possessions.

“The Pirates had a slogan called ‘we are family,'” Bordell recalled. “And so times have changed over the years, in regards to we’ve seen children become parents and now parents come with grandchildren, but the people are what I think makes this such a great venue”

The Curve’s opening night is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. against the Fisher Cats.