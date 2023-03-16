CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Pennsylvania Lottery stopped by Forest Hills Pharmacy in Saint Michael to present a $2 million check to St. Michael 9 group.

The “St. Michael 9” is a group of lottery players who have been playing together weekly for the past decade. They each put in four dollars a buy a ticket for the Powerball or Mega Millions drawing.

The group’s winning ticket matched all white balls from the February 22nd drawing, but not the red Powerball. The group had the PowerPlay option and the multiplier was two, making the ticket worth $2 million ticket would’ve been worth $1 million.

Member Robert Mactavish said their largest winning was only $100, and they couldn’t believe they won the money. His birthday is in February and said it was a good present to receive.

After taxes, each member gets $162,066. Mactavish said it’s a relieving feeling to receive the money. However, he’s not sure what he and the other team member plan to do with it.

“I feel relieved,” Mactavish said. “I personally have no plans. The other part of the group, I couldn’t tell.”

The owner of Forest Hill Pharmacy receives $10,000 for selling the ticket. The group doesn’t plan to stop playing the lottery anytime soon.