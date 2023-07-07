BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Crews were called to the AMC Theater in Altoona on Friday night for a reported “loud bang.”

On July 10 fire departments and EMS were called to the theater and all patrons had to be evacuated. A Deputy Chief Todd Glunt for Allegheny Township Fire Department told WTAJ that crews searched the whole theater and couldn’t find anything that would have caused it.

The movie theater is closed for the rest of the evening and anyone who left belongings inside will be able to retrieve them on Saturday.

No injuries have been reported at this time. At this time details about the situation are still limited.