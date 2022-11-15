BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A dinner is being held by a Blair County foundation that looks to help children with getting the medical attention they need.

The Love From Liam Foundation will be holding their 4th Annual Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 20, and folks can either dine in or get their meal to go. The dinner will be held at the Geeseytown Firehall at 215 Mary Street in Hollidaysburg.

A meal ticket cost $9 and it comes with salad, garlic knots and dessert along with the pasta. Tickets are still able to be bought at the fire company, or by messaging the foundation’s Facebook page.

Proceeds from the dinner will go towards helping buy medical equipment for children.

Liam is a young boy who was born with a condition called Spina Bifida, where the spinal cord does not develop properly inside the womb. After multiple surgeries, Liam can now walk, run, and climb just like other kids his age.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The foundation was started by his mother Ashlyn, and it helps to raise money for kids with Spina Bifida and to help them get the medical equipment they need.