BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis spent Thursday afternoon at the Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center lobbying for an increase in education funding through the governor’s proposed budget.

Statewide, there are 13 school districts that do not offer technical education which Davis said is not by choice, but due to lack of funding.

“Over the past two decades, many school districts have been forced to tighten their belts and make cuts,” Davis said. “Career and technical education has been a victim of those cuts in many parts of this commonwealth.”

Davis highlighted the $23.8 million plan to invest in career and technical education which is broken down in the state’s 2023-24 budget.

According to Davis, the budget would include:

More than $3 million in new funding to upgrade technology and equipment

$4 million to support employment and expand program offerings in high-demand areas of health care, STEM, energy and infrastructure trades

$5 million for increasing computer science and STEM programs

$2 million to establish a program that will allow industry professionals to teach

$3.5 million for a new schools-to-work-program.

If approved, under the Shapiro budget plan, this investment intends to guide students into different working fields that are essential to rural Pennsylvania.