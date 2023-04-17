STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is locked up in Centre County after he was accused of threatening to shoot another person and throw them in the trunk of his Mustang during a robbery, according to police.

Robert Mack, 27, of State College, approached a man who was riding an electric bicycle Friday night before 10:30 p.m. and threatened to shoot him if “he didn’t empty his pockets,” then told him he was “lucky I didn’t put you in the trunk,” along O’Brien Lane right by the area high school, borough police wrote in a criminal complaint.

Mugshot of Robert Mack, 27, via Centre County Prison

The man could see a pistol that was tucked in Mack’s hoodie, police wrote in the complaint.

The man told police that he knew who Mack was and was even able to give them a description of him, including what he was wearing and even that he saw the Mustang at an apartment complex, according to the complaint. The car was able to be linked to Mack during the investigation.

He told police that he used to buy marijuana from Mack years ago, police wrote, and that Mack was “scoping him out.”

Mack took the man’s phone, valued at $300, and smashed it on the ground, police wrote. He also took other items such as a vape pen, a couple of cards and even the e-bike’s charger. Pieces of the phone were found by the high school where the robbery happened.

Mack was picked out of a photo array, police wrote. The charges filed note that he is a person who is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Mack faces felony charges of robbery, and prohibited possession of a firearm. He was also charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of theft, simple assault, receiving stolen property, and even a summary count of criminal mischief tampering with property.

Mack is currently lodged in Centre County Jail with bail set at four percent of $65,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.