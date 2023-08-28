ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lumax Lighting has been manufacturing commercial and industrial lighting fixtures since 1976, but on Monday they announced they’re closing their doors.

After 47 years, the company posted a notice on its doors to employees on Monday, Aug. 28. You can read the full notice below:

Effective August 28, 2023, Lumax Lighting will close all operations on a permanent basis. Final paychecks will be issued in the normal payroll cycle for those employees affected. For those who have personal belongings in the plant, please notify Dale Tomlinson at extension 113 to set up an appointment to retrieve your belongings. Posting Notice on Lumax Lighting’s Door

Lumax Lighting was a locally and privately owned and operated company, according to its website. Their 150,000-square-foot facility was located on Chestnut Avenue in Altoona.