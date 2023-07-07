CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa, (WTAJ) – The Fourth of July may be over but fireworks are still filling the skies in Clearfield County.

In Madera from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July, 8th the fourth annual Madera Family Day is being held.

The event is being held at the community park. There you can enjoy live music, firetrucks, face painting, inflatables, petting zoo, balloon twisting, chicken dinners (Madera Firehall), ice cream, cornhole, volleyball, a dunk tank, carnival type games, a performance from the Moshannon Valley Marching Band and more.

The night will be capped off by a fireworks show that is put on by community member Roy McGarvey and his crew.

“This is all about the community. These fireworks help everybody here to have that day where they can, just say, hey, this is great, It’s good to be an American,” McGarvey said.

McGarvey says the firework show is done completely with donations from the community and proceeds raised go back to next year’s event