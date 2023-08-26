CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Community members gathered Friday and Saturday to celebrate the Mahaffey Fire Department’s 90th anniversary.

The two-day event featured a parade, food, games, and BBQ chicken dinner and will close out on Saturday evening with fireworks.

“A blessing to give this back to our community because of the support they give us, so we can give it back to them,” Bryan Sheeder, fire chief for the Mahaffey Fire Department, said. “I’m just grateful to be here and have the town’s support.”

The event featured food trucks, vendors, a kid’s obstacle course, raffles and more. The concession stand also had sausage and meatball sandwiches among other things.

After the parade, people gathered behind the Mahaffey Fire Department’s fire hall for all the activities.

On Friday, The Moore Brothers performed, and on Saturday, Heather Olson & The Silver Eagle Band are set to perform.