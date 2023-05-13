ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mail carriers from Altoona picked up and delivered something different Saturday to help out those in need in the community.

In honor of the annual Stamp-Out Hunger Drive, carriers picked up food that community members left in their mailboxes. Volunteers then sorted the food and delivered it to the Altoona Food Bank and four other local food pantries in the area.

Coordinator Jeff Wills said they had so many donations that volunteers had to help the postal workers pick up the food.

“Around 3, all of the mail carries start coming back, and it gets pretty full,” Wills said. “They go out, they’ll give me a call and say they did a pickup at a certain area, so then I’ll send somebody out.”

Wills said this year they had 20 trucks worth of food donated, which is technically down from last year, but they are doing final pick-ups on Monday.

If you are still interested in participating on all you have to do is put a nonperishable food item by your mailbox on Monday, May 15 and your letter carrier will pick it up while dropping off your mail.