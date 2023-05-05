JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Make-A-Wish helps kids around the United States in their battle against critical illnesses and the Punxsutawney chapter accounts for more than 20,000 granted.

Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia is celebrating its 40th anniversary Friday. The organization was founded on May 5, 1983, in Pittsburgh, PA.

Its first wish child, Bryan, a seven-year-old with cancer, wanted to visit his favorite uncle in Texas for one of his famous piggyback rides. Since then, the chapter has fulfilled more than 20,500 wishes. Today, Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia includes 57 counties in western, central, and Northeastern Pennsylvania and all of West Virginia.

“Make-A-Wish as a whole has been around for 43 years,” Regional Manager Lacy Bair said. “We are one of the most active chapters. So this Friday we will be celebrating our 40th anniversary that we have been in existence here in Pennsylvania. So we’re super excited. In those 40 years, it has been over 20,500 wishes for area kids. So very exciting.”

Drew Caylor, an eight-year-old from Punxsutawney, had her wish for a backyard playset granted back in 2018 after battling cancer. Her parents would always take her to a local playground, she loved it so much that she wished for one right in her backyard that had all the equipment she loved to play on including slides, swings, and a rock wall. When she got her surprise she was ecstatic.

“I like playing outside. Everybody was just in there working on it, taking it. I walked around like oh what’s that, oh what’s that,” Caylor said.

The local chapter invites the community to honor past and future wishes like Drew’s with a donation of $40 to celebrate 40 years of wish-granting.

Photo of Drew Caylor provided by Make-A-Wish

Research has shown that wishes have the power to transform the lives of these children by creating an opportunity for hope and the ability to experience life beyond illness. Children who have wishes granted can often build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight, and often overcome, a critical illness.

“It is just the most humbling experience to be able to help these families,” Bair said. “You know, these families are dealing with some of the most stressful times in their lives, in their children’s lives. And we have the privilege of stepping in and letting them take a step back and forget about the doctor’s appointments, forget about the treatment, focus on being a kid, focus on being a family. And that’s what we do with these wishes.”

Make-A-Wish thanks its partners, donors, volunteers, and supporters across our regions for making these past 40 years possible. The foundation looks forward to granting more wishes and inspiring hope for children with critical illnesses in the community for years to come.

For more information, contact Lacy Bair, Make-A-Wish Regional Manager at lbair@greaterpawv.wish.org or 814.938.8888.