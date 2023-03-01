PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Children who are living with critical illnesses need the transformative power of a wish and Make-A-Wish is looking for volunteers.

Make-A-Wish is hosting virtual information sessions on Saturday, March 25 at 10 a.m., and Wednesday, April 12 at 4:30 p.m.

If you’re interested you should sign up via the volunteer inquiry form now, and the local Make-A-Wish office will reach out soon with next steps. You can sign up to be a volunteer here. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, pass a criminal background check and attend a training session.

As members of “wish teams,” volunteers are the faces of Make-A-Wish in their local communities. Working together, the “wish team” is assigned to a child in their area, meet with the family and aids in determining the most suitable wish for the child.

Some volunteering may be done virtually.

Make-A-Wish volunteers are the backbone of life-changing wishes and bring much-needed hope and joy to wish kids in the local community.

For more information, please contact Make-A-Wish Regional Manager Lacy Bair at lbair@greaterpawv.wish.org or 814.938.8888.