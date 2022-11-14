(WTAJ) — As part of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, safety technicians with Pennsylvania State Police will be offering free car seat checks in every county across the Commonwealth.

Troopers certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians will conduct free child passenger safety seat fitting at different locations in each county from Nov. 14 through Nov. 27. No appointments are required.

At the events, parents and caregivers can have their car seats checked for suitability. Troopers will also offer guidance in proper car seat installation and harnessing of children in car seats. Furthermore, seats will be checked for recalls.

There will be safety checks at the following locations and times:

Cambria County

When: Nov. 14 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Where: Cresson Fire Department at 223 Ashcroft Avenue

When: Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Community Center at 300 Preave Street

Cameron County

When: Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: PSP Emporium station at 12921 Pennsylvania 120

When: Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: PSP Emporium at 12921 Pennsylvania 120

Centre County

When: Nov. 16 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Where: YMCA at 113 N 14th Street

When: Nov. 16 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Where: Weis Market at 170 Buckaroo Lane

Clearfield County

When: Nov. 20 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Where: Clearfield Fire Department at 108 East Cherry Street

Elk County

When: Nov. 23 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Where: PennDOT County Office at 32 St. Leo Avenue

Huntingdon County

When: Nov. 21 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Where: Walmart at 6716 Towne Center Boulevard

Jefferson County

When: Nov. 14 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Where: Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department at 106 East Liberty Street

When: Nov. 22 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Where: Punxsutawney Borough Building at 301 East Mahoning Street

Somerset County

When: Nov. 15 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Where: Sipesville VFD at 968 Schoolhouse Road

If you can’t make it to an event, you can check your local state police station for free monthly child seat fittings. More information on the monthly fittings can be found online at Pennsylvania State Police’s website.



