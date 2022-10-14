BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Helen Silveira began her breast cancer journey twelve years ago after undergoing two mammograms and a CT scan.

She discovered golf-ball-sized lumps near her armpits. While mammograms can pick up activity within the armpit, they usually require extra MRIs or biopsies. But shortly after finding these lumps, she went in for surgery.

“Then I went to see a surgeon to remove these lumps from under my armpit,” Silveira said. “The doctor removed twelve lymph nodes, nine of them being cancerous. At that point, I was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.”

Triple-negative breast cancer is an aggressive and rarer form of cancer because it grows rapidly. This type of disease affects 10 to 15 percent of all breast cancer cases. These cancer cells don’t produce a lot of estrogen and progesterone receptors and don’t make much of the HER2 protein.

Silveira said doctors weren’t sure that this cancer was passed on from her family. Both her mother and grandmother died from breast cancer. She believes that research and medicine helped her survive the disease.

“My mother and grandmother both died of breast cancer,” Silveira said. “So I thought through much more medical research, my chances of survival would be much better, and I think I’ve proved that.”

Triple Negative Breast Cancer has fewer treatment options than other forms of cancer. Silveira had to go through both chemotherapy and radiation to help with treatment.

She described the treatment as being tiring, having to have good days and bad days. But she wanted to remain positive throughout her journey, knowing she had two children and grandchildren she wanted to survive for.

This year, her doctor declared her cancer-free and no longer needed treatment. She described how emotional and excited she was to hear those words. But she also looked at it as closing a chapter and moving on with her life.

“I thought I cried on the first visit to him twelve years ago, and I cried with happiness a couple of months ago when I knew it was my last,” Silveira said.

This year will mark her second time walking in the Making Strides of Central PA. She’s coming in this year feeling empowered and hopes to meet more survivors.

She wants to be an inspiration to others who are battling the disease. The hope is that seeing her as a survivor will show others that survival is possible.

“I hope I meet some more new friends that I can help give them some strength to see that we’re still moving on and we’re continuing to make these life-saving funds to help with the research and programs,” Silveira said.

Since joining strides, her support system has been remarkable. She said that sharing stories among everyone is wonderful.

She shares the common advice of receiving regular mammograms and self-checks. Additionally, make sure to check your armpits.

“Check your armpits because that’s part of your lymphatic system, and that’s where I would’ve never thought to check and stay positive,” Silveira said. “That’s one of the best medicines, I think.”

The walk begins on Sunday, October 16, at PNG field at 2.