BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Tammy Taylor has been involved with the Making Strides for Central PA for the past twelve years. She volunteers her time in multiple ways for the organization.

Taylor said she joined Strides after having a cancer scare at age 28. She also has many friends that have lost their lives to breast cancer.

She felt she had to pay it forward and find a way to donate her time. That’s when she offered to be the opening act for the Blair and Bedford County walks.

The Bedford County Breast Cancer Walk is happening Saturday, October 15th at 8 A.M. The Blair County Breast Cancer Walk is on Sunday, October 16th at 2 P.M.

“I started it in Bedford, and I also do it in Blair County,” Taylor said. “They asked me to open for their walks because I didn’t have a lot of money when I started this, but I wanted to give in my time. So that’s why I actually started this to pay it forward for people.”

She also has a team that walks every year in Bedford and Blair counties. They call themselves “Team Tatas” as it matches Taylor’s personality of being a fun and silly person.

As her opening act, she does a song or dance to get the participants pumped and excited. She’s selective with the song choice and tries to feel the energy of the crowds.

Taylor understands that many people participating in strides may be first-timers, and it’s a difficult and emotional event. She feels it’s her responsibility to bring a smile to everyone’s faces because the walk is meant to be empowering and supportive.

“When people are going through all of the suffering and stuff that people are going through, people need a smile,” Taylor said. “People need a laugh. It’s not that you take it lightly or anything like that. It’s just sunshine in the middle of that storm.”

Like others, Taylor spreads to everyone the significance of regular mammograms and self-checks. Ever since she had her cancer scare, she’s made it a priority to get her mammograms annually.

She said self-checks allow you to listen to your body better because you feel something that a mammogram unit does not. From stories she’s heard, women and men find something within their bodies by doing a self-check.

“When I see the suffering and stuff, it is urgent to get it right away,” Taylor said. “The test now is so advanced, and you want to save your life. That’s why I’m always telling my family to get your mammogram.”

Taylor said that some things that keep her going are the survivor success stories. When she started, they used to hang bras along places and write the names of survivors and those who passed.

Her favorite thing each year is to see everyone cheer each other on and unite for a good cause. That’s something she finds supportive and empowering.

“I look forward to the story of success. The energy that starts, I get excited because I get pumped up for that,” Taylor said. “I love to take pictures, so I catch people embracing each other and loving each other. How a community comes together and unifies to make a difference.”