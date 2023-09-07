HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a local group hosted a kickoff party for their 2023 events.

Making Strides Against Cancer hosted a party in preparation for the month at the U.S. Hotel Tavern in Hollidaysburg on Thursday, Sept. 7. It’s all to support the local Making Strides Event season with survivors, friends and supporters.

About 13% of U.S. women will develop breast cancer at some point in their life, according to the Breast Cancer Organization. A man’s lifetime risk of breast cancer is about 1 in 833.

This year’s Making Strides Ambassador, a breast cancer survivor, shared her story for the first time.

“I didn’t realize how much of an important part of being a survivor and the other side of cancer that telling the story was, to be able to tell the success of it, to be able to share the win,” Lisa Masker, Making Strides 2023 Ambassador said. “That really meant a lot to me.”

Masker joined Making Strides last year and she says it’s been an amazing experience and a breath of fresh air. She’s looking forward to sharing awareness and walking in this year’s 5K on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 290,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and there are over 4 million survivors living in the U.S.