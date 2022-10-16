ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Making Strides Central Pa held its annual fundraiser walk at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Sunday.

Each year, Making Strides Central Pa holds a fundraiser walk in the fight against breast cancer. People Natural Gas Field was packed Sunday even without the Curve playing a game.

Walkers from all over lined the stadium ahead of the walk, each with their own reason to walk, just like Tammy Taylor, who lost her friend to breast cancer 11 years ago.

“I just think it’s important to pay it forward and I feel that everybody’s time, money matters and just everybody being here to support everybody matters,” Taylor said.

Billie Whetstone, who is currently fighting stage 2 breast cancer, joined her friend Tonya Sheeps making sure to walk today.

“It means a lot because you can’t get through this without the support and love of your community, friends and family,” Whetstone and Shepps said. “I mean if you don’t have the love and support, it gives them a feeling of hope. We’re just proud to be here and walk beside them. Anything they need we are there to help them along the way.”

Audrey Kortokin, the event organizer and a breast cancer survivor, is always grateful to hold and be a part of this event.

“I’m a 24-year survivor now and I remember the first time I did a walk like this,” Kortokin said. I was still in treatment, I was still having daily radiation treatments. And when I saw all of these people getting out of their cars, and coming to the walk I just burst into tears. Because I thought well they’re walking for me.”

Kortokin said the financial and community support this year was simply amazing.

“We have dozens of teams, we have hundreds of walkers pre-registered,” Kortokin said. And even before today we had way exceeded our goal of 40,000 dollars raised.”

So far, over $49,000 have been raised by the community to help fight breast cancer.