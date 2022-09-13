ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Mary Campbell was always aware of the breast cancer gene in her family; her grandmother and mother had it, along with her cousin and aunt. In 2019, Campbell became the fifth person on her mother’s side to have the gene.

Since Campbell is at high risk for the disease, she started doing regular mammograms at an earlier age. During her semi-annual mammogram in April 2019, her doctors found suspicious lumps in her right breast. After conducting a needle biopsy, she got the diagnosis just a week before her daughter’s graduation.

“One came back Stage 0 non-invasive breast cancer. The other biopsy was okay; being that one was bad, I had to undergo one lumpectomy in my right breast,” Campbell said. “That was a week before my daughter graduated high school. It was a bad time.”

Unfortunately, her first surgery did not get enough tissue around the site of the lumps. Then, Campbell had to undergo a second lumpectomy, which was successful.

“Once I was healed, I started radiation treatments in about July of 2019. Radiation I had for about 28 days, four weeks,” Campbell said. “It was about ten minutes a day before I went to work, and that was all there was to it. Since then, I’ve been a survivor.”

She described that time in her life as weird, as many significant changes were occurring in her family. Her daughter was moving away to begin college, and her family was doing their best to maintain a routine.

She joined Making Strides against Central PA last year as a volunteer and now serves as an ambassador. Her message this year is to have a regular mammogram and understand how early detection is the key to survival.

“It is so important to have your mammograms. Have your regular screenings beginning at age 40,” Campbell said. “If you have a high risk, as I do, talk to your doctor about starting your mammograms earlier. That’s what I’ve done since my late 20s, having gone through mammograms just because of my risk.”

Now, as a four-year survivor, she continues to undergo her mammograms every six months.

When asked about the support she’s received through Making Strides, she said she couldn’t be more grateful. She said it’s an excellent opportunity to be surrounded by other people who experience similar treatments and challenges.

“It’s so wonderful in my own opinion from where I stand having so much of this disease in my family and myself,” Campbell said. “It’s heartwarming to know that so many people come together and help for this cause because it’s a good important cause.”

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is happening on Sunday, October 16, at PNG Field in Altoona at 2 p.m. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. This year’s walk will be Campbell’s second.

Donations to the cause can be made on the Making Strides website.