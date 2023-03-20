ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – In the midst of the hustle and bustle in the rural town of Martinsburg lies a hidden gem known for their food and freshly made pastries.

However, they’ve announced that they’ll be expanding into Altoona with a second location.

Mamie’s Cafe and Bakery said they’ll be bringing a small location to the area that is seasonal and takeout only.

“So I had the opportunity to rent a small space in Altoona to test the market to test the replication process of mammie’s if you could replicate a few of our top selling items,” Karen Wyland, owner of Mamie’s Cafe said. “I’m excited – it should be fun, I just want a fun project.”

Folks comes from all over to get a taste of their goodies and it’s not unusual to see a line out of the doors.

“Oh yeah there’s always a line. Takes you about two hours to get your breakfast but its worth it,” one customer said.

The bakery said that they’ll be expanding their business in the Lowes parking lot. Right now Wyland is planning on serving up donuts and other breakfast favorites.