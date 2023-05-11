ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Blair County hidden gem known for its good eats and freshly made pastries has opened its second location.

Mamie’s Too officially opened on April 29 and is located right in Infront of the Lowes in Altoona. The location has been growing each day bringing in locals and outsiders.

“The sales have increased every day of the week since we have been here and it’s been super popular,” the manager Rachel Limgenfelter said.

This location’s menu is smaller than the Martinsburg location but still serves most of its popular food items.

“All the customer’s favorites are on the menu here, and we don’t have such a broad variety of donuts either, but we have the fan favorites,” Limgenfelter said.

Not only is the business growing in popularity but Lowes is also gaining more foot traffic.

They are open Monday through Saturday and are looking forward to meeting the community.