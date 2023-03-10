BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready Altoona, Mamie’s Cafe and Bakery is opening up a new, small location! But shh, it’s a secret.

That’s right, Mamie’s Too is coming soon to the area. In their Facebook post, Mamie’s Cafe announced they’ll be bringing a small location to the area that is seasonal and takeout only.

While details about the location haven’t been announced. They’ll be taking things “low and slow” and plan to open mid to late April.

To start off, Mamie’s Too will sell their “fabulous” glazed donuts, white and peanut butter-filled doughnuts, hot coffee, and sandwiches, including their famous REUBEN and REUBEN”ATOR” and more!

They eventually plan to add grab-and-go salads paired with their homemade dressings along with assorted bakery items.

Mamie’s Cafe and Bakery is currently located at 110 East Allegheny Street in Martinsburg, Pa, and has been cooking up meals since 2007.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

With the second location opening soon, they are looking for team members to join their new location. For that interested, message Karen through their Facebook Page or stop in Mamie’s to fill out an application.