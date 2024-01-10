ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who was accused of barricading himself in a house after a police chase is now facing new retail theft charges.

Police said Joshua Shank, 33, stole items from a GameStop store in September 2023 before doing the same at Lowe’s in November 2023.

Shank was arrested on Jan. 3 after he allegedly stole items from a Family Dollar store and then at Dick’s Sporting Goods before leading police on a chase that ended in the standoff.

Joshua Shank, 33 (Blair County Prison)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

According to Logan Township police, the first retail theft at GameStop happened on Sept. 13, 2023, along Falon Lane. A man later identified as Shank came into the store at 7 p.m. and took seven items before walking out with everything in a bag without paying.

Shank allegedly stole two Playstation controllers, a Playsation charging station and three other gaming-related items.

Logan Township police later posted security camera photos from the incident on the department’s Facebook page which led to Shank being identified, according to court documents.

On Nov. 11, 2023, Shank was accused of stealing over $2,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s in Altoona. Security camera video allegedly showed him loading several expensive tools and items into a shopping cart before going to a register.

Logan Township Police Department Facebook image that led to Joshua Shank as a suspect. Image provided by the Logan Township Police Department.

Police said an employee removed product protection on all of the items before Shank ran from the store with the merchandise. According to a criminal complaint, a woman driving a Dodge Journey was seen in security video pulling up to the store exit before Shank loaded all of the items into the trunk. He and the woman then sped out of the parking lot and drove onto 17th Street.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A security camera photo from the Lowe’s theft was also posted to the department’s Facebook page on Dec. 23, 2023, where several people identified Shank as the suspect.

On the day of his arrest, police said Shank stole over $1,500 worth of clothing and shoes from Dick’s Sporting Goods along Falon Lane. An assistant manager at the store told police Shank put the clothes and shoes into a shopping cart and pushed it past all the points of sale continuing into the parking lot.

When questioned by police, Shank allegedly admitted to officers he stole the items for other people in the area to exchange for drugs.

Shank was charged in each case with retail theft. He was taken to the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $200,000 bail for the standoff incident. Online court documents show an additional $125,000 bail for the three separate retail theft cases.