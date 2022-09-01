CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Ashville is facing multiple charges for the alleged assaults of three girls under the age of 13 during “sleepovers” within the past two years.

The investigation into 49-year-old Randy J. Watt began on Jan. 1 after the mother of one of the girls contacted state police to report that her daughter was assaulted by Watt, who was a family friend for several years, according to court documents. The mother said her daughter had just reported the incident to her.

The mother further told police that kids play at his home in Gallitzin Township, and her daughter may have been there for game night. The mother claimed her daughter told her that Watt pulled her pants down and touched her, and he made her touch him, as well, police noted.

In an interview with Cambria County Child Advocacy Center in Johnstown, the girl gave the same story as her mother had told police. The girl said the incident took place during the spring or summer of 2020 during a sleepover. CYS also learned about two other alleged victims.

Furthermore, investigators found out that one of the other alleged victims was involved in a disorderly conduct investigation the past year where Watt reportedly yelled he would rape the girl and that she was “asking for it,” police noted.

On Jan. 19, the second girl was interviewed and told investigators that Watt reached into her pants and touched her while she was at his home for a sleepover, according to charges filed. She alleged he also reached into her bra on more than one occasion and made sexual jokes to her, such as “dancing like a stripper for him,” police noted.

Then, on Feb. 1, investigators interviewed the third girl who said Watt touched her during a sleepover, as well. Though she adjusted her position and moved her hand, and Watt allegedly stopped before reaching her private area. She told police Watt “made her uncomfortable” and that he was “weird,” according to the affidavit.

Watt was arrested Thursday and arraigned on his charges. He has since been lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $125,000 bail.