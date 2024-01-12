SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a PennDOT plow truck driver in the middle of the road while plowing.

State police said that a PennDOT worker was assaulted on Jan. 9 at around 7 p.m. on Rolling Hill Road in Jenner Township.

According to the PennDOT worker, he was plowing the road when a man in a white Ford Super Duty with a red Western Plow on the front blocked the roadway. The man then physically assaulted the worker, who was eventually able to leave the scene.

The suspect was described as a white, stocky male roughly 5’6″-5’7″ with blonde/red hair and a beard with an earring in the left ear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Vigne with PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104.