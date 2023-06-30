JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is facing charges after he was accused of breaking into a Brookville home and assaulting a woman and another man.

Randy Keener, 32, of Brookville, allegedly entered the home on Sunday, June 25 through an unlocked window and said to the woman he was going to “beat the **** outta” the other man, according to a criminal complaint. Brookville Borough police were sent to the home along Pine Street at 9:19 a.m. for the incident.

Officers spoke to the woman who claimed she and the man were sleeping when she heard pounding on the home’s back door at 8:30 a.m. When she went to the door and opened it, the woman said she saw Keener allegedly attempting to get inside through a window.

According to the complaint, Keener had parked his car behind two other vehicles parked at the home preventing the woman and man from leaving. Keener allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and broke a stand next to the back door as he shoved his way inside the home.

The woman told police Keener went upstairs and refused to leave. Police noted in court documents Keener was allegedly holding an unopened pocket knife in his hand during the incident.

The woman claimed she was screaming and pushing Keener trying to force him to leave before the man came down the steps and told Keener they were calling the police if he did not leave.

According to the complaint, Keener attempted to contact the woman by phone four times before the incident. The woman told police she called Keener after he left the home to tell him to never come back.

Officers noted a broken stand was seen next to the back door and fingerprints were seen in a thin layer of dust on the window. Blood droplets were also seen on the staircase that lead to a bedroom where larger blood droplets were seen on the floor at the base of a bed, according to court documents. Blood was also found on a glass candle holder as well as in other areas of the bedroom.

The man later spoke to police at the Brookville Police Department where he claimed Keener allegedly went up the stairs, came into the bedroom, got on top of him and started hitting him in the head and face.

Keener was arraigned on Monday, June 26 and taken to the Jefferson County Prison where he’s being held on $75,000 bail. He’s charged with felony burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, and four other related charges.